New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Agriculture in Union Budget 2022 remained the defining highlight of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth Union Budget. From Minimum Support Price to adoption of tech-savvy methods to push farmers to grow diverse farm products as well as capital procurement for farm-based startups, Finance Minister announced a number of booster shots to stoke the agriculture sector to lead India’s growth story.

“Use of Kisan drones will be promoted for crop assessment,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, further emphasising on digitisation of land records and making farmers digitally empowered professionals. As for Minimum Support Price, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 2.37 Lakh Crore direct payments to farmers against procurement of wheat and paddy crops will be made in the form of MSPs.

States to be encouraged to revise syllabi at agriculture universities: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister, while emphasising on bringing more scientific affluence within India’s farm sector, said that states will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agricultural universities “to meet needs of natural, zero budget and organic farming, modern day agriculture”.

Ken-Betwa river link project to benefit nearly a million farmers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the draft DPR for five river links has been finalised under Rs 44,000 Crore huge Ken-Betwa river link project. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a total of 900,000 farmers will be benefited by the project.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that natural farming will be promoted along the Ganga river corridor.

Capital to be raised for farm-based startups

Finance Minister said that "a fund with blended capital raised under co-investment model facilitated through NABARD to finance startups in agriculture and rural enterprises for farm produce value chain" will be put into place.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma