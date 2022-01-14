New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid the wait of the Union Budget 2022, the government on Friday announced that the Budget Session of the Parliament will commence from January 31 and will continue till April 8 in two parts. The first half of the Budget Session will run from January 31 to February 11 while the second half will commence from March 14 until April 8, subject to government exigencies.

"The 256th Session of Rajya Sabha (Budget Session - 2022) is summoned to meet on Monday, January 31, and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Friday, April 8. During this period, Chairman may be moved to kindly adjourn the Rajya Sabha on Friday, February 11 to reassemble on Monday, March 14 to enable the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to consider the 'Demands for Grants relating to Ministries/Departments and prepare their reports," a letter of Additional secretary-general of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Minister stated.

The President will also address both Houses of Parliament assembled together at 11 am on January 31. The government will present the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 1. There will be no sitting on March 18 on account of Holi. "The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be laid in the Rajya Sabha after its presentation in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 1 at 11.00 am," the letter said.

Recently more than 400 staff members of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Speaker of Lok Sabha has reviewed the situation and given instructions to both houses to prepare a plan for the smooth functioning of both houses during the budget session of Parliament amid COVID -19 Pandemic.

(With ANI Inputs)

