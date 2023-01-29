Budget Session 2023: No Zero Hour, Question Hour In Both Houses Of Parliament For First Two Days

President Draupadi Murmu will address both houses in the Central Hall on January 31 to officially commence the Budget Session. (Image Credit: ANI.)

AHEAD of the Union Budget 2023, a Parliamentary Bulletin which was issued on Saturday said that there will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the Budget Session.

President Draupadi Murmu will address both houses in the Central Hall on January 31 to officially commence the Budget Session.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget to the Lok Sabha on the second day of the session. The budget will be tabled later in the Rajya Sabha.

"Members of Parliament are informed that owing to the address of the President to both Houses assembled together on January 31 and the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, there will be no 'Zero Hour' on both days," the bulletin stated, as reported by ANI.

It further says, "Members are also informed that matters of Urgent Public Importance raised during 'Zero Hour' will be taken up from 2 February 2023."

The ‘Motion of Thanks to the President Address’ will be discussed beginning on February 2 in both Houses, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

This part of the Budget Session will continue till February 13. The second part of the Budget Session will commence after a recess on March 13 till April 6.

The demand for grants for various ministries will be discussed during this part, and the Union Budget will be adopted. During this time, the government will also work on other legislative matters.

