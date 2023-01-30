Budget Session 2023: All-Party Meet To Be Convened By Centre Today, Oppn Likely To Raise Issues

The session will begin with the address of President Droupadi Murmu in the joint session of the two Houses of Parliament. (Image Credit: ANI.)

AHEAD of the Union Budget 2023, an all-party meeting has been convened by the Centre in the national capital on Monday for the preparations of the Budget Session. The government is likely to ask for the opposition’s support for the smooth functioning of the Parliament.

The meeting, which will start in the afternoon in the Parliament Annexe Building, has been called by Minister of Union Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. The opposition parties are likely to raise issues concerning them that they want to bring up in the parliament during the meeting.

On January 30, in the late afternoon, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will be held to discuss floor cooperation. The Budget Session, which is heavy with the government's financial agenda, will be held in two parts, as reported by ANI.

The session will begin with the address of President Droupadi Murmu in the joint session of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will be tabled after the President's address.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in preparations for the Union Budget 2023. This will be the full-fledged budget of the Modi government given the scheduled Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, which will be presented to Parliament on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The session's first phase will begin on January 31 and last till February 13. The "Motion of Thanks" to the President's address will be the topic of discussion in both Houses, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply at the end.

After a break from parliamentary committee meetings, the Parliament will reconvene to talk about the various ministries' applications for grants. The second segment will start on March 13 and continue until April 6.

The Money Bill is passed after a discussion on the demand for grants and it marks the culmination of the budget process. During the Monsoon Session, nine bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament, as reported by ANI.

