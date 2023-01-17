Budget 2023: Who’s Who Of Shaping It

These nine people are instrumental in deciding the economic course of the country.

THE TEAM behind Budget 2023 is on an overdrive, working out the details to present what is going to be the country’s economic policy for the next financial year. We take a look at the key individuals who are the moving force of this phenomenon.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fourth Union Budget on February 1. She has led the Finance Ministry during the two rough years of Covid pandemic and has piloted several economic relief packages to help tide over the challenges posed by it.

Sitharaman now has to maneuvre the risks to the domestic economy from the prevailing tricky global situation as well as problems being posed by the ever sliding rupee.

In the forthcoming Budget, she would have to come up with solutions to the various economic challenges being faced by the nation's economy.

T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary

The 1987-batch IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre was earlier a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and was with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) from 2015 to 2017.

Under Somanathan, capital expenditure (capex) has increased by leaps and bounds and efforts are also on to boost the capex of states.

He holds a doctorate in economics, and is also a qualified chartered accountant (CA), cost accountant and company secretary.

Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary

One of the most significant members of the Finance Minister's team, the budget division, which collates all data, is under the watch of the Karnataka cadre 1987-batch IAS officer.

Seth also has the additional responsibility of co-chairing the G20 central bank and finance minister's meetings.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM)

The government may have tempered its disinvestment targets in recent years, with even the Covid pandemic causing a dent in its plans. However, Tuhin Kanta Pandey can be credited for overseeing the Air India sale under his watch.

Sanjay Malhotra, Revenue Secretary

Sanjay Malhotra is a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre who was recently shifted to the revenue department from the department of financial services. He faces the arduous task of balancing the revenue expectations, especially those related to GST compensation.

Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Financial Services

A new face in the ministry which governs the banking sector, Vivek Joshi came as a successor to Sanjay Malhotra in October 2022. A 1989-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, Joshi has a MA and PhD in international economics from the Geneva Graduate Institute.

V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor

V. Anantha Nageswaran became the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) just days before the Budget for 2022-23 was presented. He will pilot the drafting of the economic survey for 2022-23, which will be tabled in the Parliament on January 31.

Nageswaran has a PhD in finance from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

Nitin Gupta, Chairman of CBDT

Nitin Gupta is a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, who heads the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body of the income tax department.

Vivek Johri, Chairman, CBIC

Vivek Johri is the Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) and special secretary to the Government of India.

An IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer of the 1985 batch, Johri has served in a number of roles encompassing the entire gamut of indirect tax administration, especially in policy formulation.

His tenure as member (GST) saw many important changes carried out in GST law and procedure, both for easing the compliance burden on taxpayers and tighter enforcement for tackling tax evasion.

Johri also played an active role in laying the policy foundation for rolling out GST and was instrumental in drafting the Constitution (115th Amendment) Bill, 2010 which laid the foundation for GST in India.

(With input from agencies)