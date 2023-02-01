Budget 2023: Who Is Sanjay Malhotra, Rajasthan Cadre IAS Officer Who Played Lead Role In Preparing India's Budget

WE HAVE all heard about budget meetings since we were young, usually referring to the household budget but occasionally the national or state budget. In every home in India, the woman manages the kitchen budget, while the father manages all budgets pertaining to life outside the home. But wait—the budget has a completely new meaning in today's society.

Have you ever thought about who oversees the nation's budget, which serves a population of around 140 million? The union finance minister of our nation presented the entire budget to the populace, but the team behind it was made up of all the senior bureaucrats. So let's get into more detail regarding who created the 2023 financial budget.

Who is IAS Sanjay Malhotra?

Sanjay Malhotra, an IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, is one of the key figures in the nation's financial budget. Sanjay Malhotra, a senior IAS, has been named secretary of the Ministry of Finance's Department of Revenue. Sanjay, an IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre from the 1990 batch, has been employed by the revenue department as an officer on special duty since October of this year. He had previously served as the Department of Financial Services' secretary. IIT Kanpur is where Sanjay Malhotra finished his education.

Sanjay has completed not only this but also his master's degree in public policy from Princeton University. Sanjay Malhotra assumed control of the position of secretary at the Finance Ministry's Revenue Department on December 1 itself, according to a tweet from the Finance Ministry. Additionally, he worked as the secretary's assistant in the department of financial services. Sanjay Malhotra joined the revenue division last year. Sanjay Malhotra has also served as the chairman and MD of the government-owned corporation REC Limited.

Additionally, These 5 Employees Are In Charge Of The Crucial Task Of Budget Creation: