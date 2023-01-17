Budget 2023: What Will Happen If The Basic Income Tax Exemption Limit Is Raised To Rs 5 lakh – Explained

Any move that would leave more disposable income in the hands of individual taxpayers would boost consumption, acting also as a catalyst for speeding up economic recovery and promoting investments.

EVERY year, the Union Budget is announced on February 1 and each time the period leading up to it is filled with a lot of expectation by everyone – from large business houses to the common individual.

A not-so-insignificant part of the budget is direct taxation, specifically income tax levied upon individuals. Currently, individuals whose total income during the fiscal year exceeds the exemption limit of more than the gross total income of Rs 2,50,000 are required to file income tax returns in accordance with the law.

However, there is no tax payable if the income of the resident individual is equal to or below Rs 5 lakh per annum (under both the regimes) on account of rebate under Section 87A of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (the Act).

Nevertheless, this has not stopped speculation and hope that the annual basic exemption limit will be raised to Rs 5 lakh.

Both the Covid pandemic and the subsequent high inflation have caused an upsurge in the cost of living. Cash flows have been adversely impacted. As such, any move that would leave more disposable income in the hands of individual taxpayers would boost consumption, acting also as a catalyst for speeding up economic recovery and promoting investments.

Therefore, there is hope that the annual basic exemption limit for senior citizens and super senior citizens may be enhanced to Rs 5.5 lakh per annum and Rs 7.5 lakh per annum from the present Rs 3 lakh per annum and Rs 5 lakh per annum, respectively.

Even individuals under 60 earning up to Rs 5 lakh per annum may not have to file the mandatory income tax return.

From the perspective of the government, the enhancement of basic exemption limit under both the old and new tax regime requires a detailed evaluation of its impact as this would need to be balanced and assess the basis of the potential quantum of taxpayers who will therefore not be required to mandatorily file an income tax return as well as on the overall direct tax collection foregone due to this proposed change.