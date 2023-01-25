Budget 2023 To Be Paperless; Know When India Ditched The 'Bahi Khata' For Tab

The budget will be presented on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE UNION Budget 2023–24 will be delivered in a paperless form, similar to the previous two budget, the Ministry of Finance announced Wednesday. The budget will be presented on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The Budget documents will be available on the Union Budget Mobile App on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February 2023, " the ministry posted on its Twitter handle.

In 2019, Sitharaman ditched the long-standing tradition and switched to a ‘bahi-khata’ and had gone Swadeshi. She had previously carried budget documents in a leather briefcase. While mocking the previous governments, she said that the Modi government is not a "suitcase-carrying government."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had ditched the Swadeshi ‘bahi khata’ and switched to a ‘Made In India’ tablet for the presentation of the Budget in the year 2021. The budget was also presented in a paperless form for the first time in the same year. She was seen carrying a tablet with a golden embossed national emblem covered in a red cover.

The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process, will also take place tomorrow at the Union Finance Ministry headquarters, North Block, New Delhi. The Finance Minister, the Minister of State, and other top officials working with the finance ministry are usually present during the ceremony, it said.

Along with the Union Finance Minister, the Halwa ceremony will be attended by the Union Ministers of State for Finance, along with Secretaries of the Ministry of Finance besides senior officials and members of the Union Budget Press, it said.

This year's Budget presentation holds significance as it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's last full budget before the next parliamentary elections, slated for April-May 2024.

The Union Finance Ministry prepares the Budget in consultation with the Niti Aayog and concerned ministries.

(With Agency Inputs.)