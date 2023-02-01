Budget 2023: Sitharaman Announces Big Support For Railways, AI, Other Sectors | Big Numbers Announced So Far

Union Budget 2023, has extended huge support for energy transition, railways, and other sectors.

UNION Finance Minister on Wednesday announced the Budget 2023 in Parliament. This budget seems to be pushing capital expenditure in a big way and the Finance Minister has announced several big numbers so far. From the Railways to PM Awas Yojna scheme, the government has been generous in allocating funds for inclusive growth.

Here are some of the big numbers announced so far -

- The Railways is getting its highest ever allocation of funds - Rs. 2.4 Lakh Crore.

- The target for agricultural credit advances has been increased to Rs. 20 Lakh Crore.

- The PM Awas Yojna's fund allocation has been increased by 66 per cent to more than Rs. 79,000 Crore.

- Investment towards capital expansion is raised by 33 per cent to Rs. 10 Lakh Crore. This outlay will be to tune of 3.3 per cent of GDP in 2023-2024.

- With the new capital outlay, the effective capital expenditure has been raised to be Rs. 13.7 Crore

- With the aim to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, the Centre will install 157 new nusring colleges in "core locations".

- For investing in safe housing, sanitation, drinking water, and electricity in tribal regions, the Centre has set aside Rs. 15,000 Crore.

- To end manual scavenging, all cities and towns will be enabled to transition from manually managed sewers and spetic tanks to machine managed.

- Ekalavya Model Residential Schools will get 38,800 teachers in the next three years

- Towards the goal of 'Make AI in India' and 'Make AI Work For India', 3 Centres of Excellence for AI will be set up in top educational institutes.

- 63,000 credit socities will be computerised with a fund allocation of Rs. 2,516 Crore.

- Rs. 35,000 crore has been allocated for energy transition to net-zero emission goals

- 39,000 compliances have been reduced for the ease of doing business

- States and Union Territories will be asked to set up 30 Skill India International Centres.

- To promote natural farming, 1 Crore farmers will get assistance from the government.

- For better regional air connectivity, 50 additional airports, heliports, etc will be "revived". Besides this, 100 critical transport infrastructure projects will be undertaken.

- 50 destinations will be developed for increased tourism in challenge mode.