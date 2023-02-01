Budget 2023: Shares Of Cigarette Companies Slump After Hike In Taxes

THE SHARES of most cigarette companies ended in the red just hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget in parliament on Wednesday. It is primarily due to the hike in taxes on cigarettes in the Union Budget.

The stock of Godfrey Philips plunged as much as 5.31 percent to settle at Rs 1,821.15 on the BSE. Meanwhile, NTC Industries dropped 4.65 percent to Rs 85.15. In addition, VST industries fell 2.02 percent to Rs 2,961.4, and Golden Tobacco fell 1.54 percent to Rs 60.8.

ITC, which is one of the country's leading cigarette companies, also witnessed significant swings, before settling with a gain of 2.61 percent at Rs 361.45. In intra-day trade, the stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 365.65 and a low of Rs 329.

"ITC and other tobacco stocks were negative as Government of India (GoI) has increased the calamity related tax by 16 percent. However, before the Budget the markets were expecting a higher raise so the expectations were already built in for such a move," said Narendra Solanki, Head - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, as quoted by news agency PTI.

While presenting the Union Budget 2023, Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the custom duty on cigarettes has been hiked by 16 percent. The custom duty rates were unchanged for the last three years, and with the change, the rates for cigarettes across the country are likely to get hiked.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the fifth consecutive budget since 2019. This is also the last full-fledged budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government ahead of the scheduled 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) levied a tax on tobacco products including cigarettes, and pan masala and revisions to this tax are announced during the Union Budget.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 158.18 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 59,708.08. In contrast, the broader NSE Nifty declined 45.85 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,616.30.