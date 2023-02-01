Budget 2023: Relief For Taxpayers, Big Boost For Railways, Green Energy Push Among Key Takeaways Of Budget

FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget for Financial Year 2023-24. The finance minister termed the Budget the first of Amrit Kaal and aimed the Budget at staying fiscally prudent and meeting public expectations in the year before the general elections. In this year's Budget, the government has raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade.

During the Union Budget speech in the House, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced seven priorities of the Budget. These seven priorities are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

Key Takeaways From Budget 2023:

- Personal Taxes: Rebate Limit Increased, New Tax Slabs Announced

The personal income tax rebate limit has been increased to Rs 7 lakh from the fiscal year starting April 1 under the new tax regime from the previous Rs 5 lakh. Tax slabs have been cut to five from seven earlier.

0 to Rs 3 lakhs - nil

Rs 3 to 6 lakhs - 5%

Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs - 10%

Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs - 15%

Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs - 20%

Above 15 Lakhs - 30%

Besides, the deposit limit for senior citizen savings schemes has been doubled to Rs 30 lakh and for Monthly Income Account Scheme to Rs 9 lakh. A new small savings scheme for women, offering a 7.5 per cent interest rate on deposits of up to Rs 2 lakh for a tenor of 2 years, has been announced.

- Capital investments outlay hiked to Rs 10 Lakh cr

The government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP. "(This outlay) would be 3.3 per cent of GDP, almost three times the outlay made in 2019-20. With substantial increase, it is central to government's efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, crowd in private investments and provide cushion against global headwinds," Sitharaman said.

Further, the government proposes to increase the agricultural credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, Sitharaman said. The agriculture sector of the country has been growing at an average annual growth rate of 4.6 per cent in the last six years.

- Customs duty decreased on spare parts of mobile phone

Paying heed to the consumer electronics industry's demand, the Centre on Wednesday reduced basic customs duty (BCD) on the import of certain mobile phone parts and inputs like camera lenses and continued the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the move is to further deepen domestic value addition in the manufacture of mobile phones.

- Railways gets the highest-ever allocation of Rs 2.40 Lakh cr

Railways has been provided with a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore -- the highest ever and about 9 times the outlay made in 2013-14, which will help roll out major projects, including new Vande Bharat trains, electrification of railway lines and others. The Railways is likely to roll out 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023. As per the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Tuesday, Indian Railways has witnessed impressive growth in capital expenditure (capex) on infrastructure.

- MSME sector gets a big push

Giving a significant boost to MSMEs, the Union Budget 2023-24 has proposed to continue the financial sector reforms and innovative use of technology which have led to ease of access to credit and participation in financial markets. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs, proposed in the previous Budget, will take effect from April 1, 2023, through the infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus.

- Allocation for PM Awas Yojana increased by 66 per cent

The outlay for Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) has been enhanced by 66 per cent to over Rs 79,000 crores. This is a significant increase considering Sitharaman, in the Budget 2022-23, had proposed an allocation of Rs 48,000 crore for the Housing for All initiative of the government.

- Fiscal deficit pegged at 5.9 pc of GDP for 2023-24

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday set the fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 at 5.9 per cent of the GDP, while emphasising that the government is committed to bringing it below the 5 per cent mark by 2025-26. A fiscal deficit is a difference between the total expenditure and revenue of a government in a year.