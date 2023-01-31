Budget 2023: Reduction In GST Rates, Extension Of GECL Tenure Among Key Demands of Hospitality Sector

The hospitality sector was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic as its revenues decreased drastically due to a drop in sales.(Image Credit: ANI.)

AHEAD of the Union Budget 2023, businesses in the hospitality industry are looking for convincing announcements from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the upcoming budget for leading a productive and successful year.

The hospitality industry includes many businesses such as hotels, restaurants, bars, clubs and motels which plays a significant role in the growth of the economy. The sector was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic as its revenues decreased drastically due to a drop in sales.

The pandemic forced hotels and food start-ups to review their management practices and business operations, even forcing them to revisit their initial business strategies.

Top Expectations Of Hospitality Sector From Union Budget 2023:

“Uniformity and reduction in the GST rates along with liquor sales also coming into the blanket of GST. Also, allow Input tax credit in GST for stand-alone restaurants and leased properties. Reduction of GST for F&B outlets and conferences in hotels from 18 per cent to 12 per cent,” Angadh Arora, CEO, Centre Point Hospitality said.

“Simplified subsidy structures for encouraging new hospitality projects all over the nation. Specials incentives and guided marketing support to bring in inbound tourism in India specially post-pandemic,” he said.

“During the pandemic, a lot of hospitality groups had no choice but to take help of the GECL 1 and 2 loans from the bank as per the subscribed guidelines of the govt however looking into the long run of the pandemic and the run rate at which the industry is recovering, the tenure of the GECL should be extended similar to normal term loans to avoid more defaults and restructuring which is likely to happen if the GECL loan tenure is not extended resulting is higher EMIS and negative cash flows,” he said.

Roshan Nichani, Managing Director of BJN Cloud Kitchens said, “As a cloud kitchen owner, we would expect some tax relief until a certain revenue hits the sheets so that as business owners, we can show growth reflecting on the performance of the overall industry.”

"There also needs to be a defined definition of qualification and definition of a cloud kitchen, which is currently defined under e-commerce food business operators, allowing even last mile delivery operators to operate as cloud kitchens, which is not the case," Sasha Wadhwa, Cloud Kitchen owner of Couche Patisserie said.

“Any cloud kitchen operation requires the purchase of machines and appliances, which can be subject to machinery endowment schemes under manufacturing assistance from the government, which is not reflected yet,” Wadhwa said.

“The enhancement of ECLGS, the ABRY relief, and the reinstatement of the input tax credit on GST will provide the impetus for revitalization; it would be incredibly advantageous if restaurants could once again utilize the GST input tax credit,” Managing Partner of Drifters Cafe & Bar, Karan Pardal said.