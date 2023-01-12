Budget 2023: PAN May Become Single Business ID, Says Report

The upcoming budget may have the legal framework to make PAN card the single business identifier.

Permanent Account Number or PAN might be made the single business indentification, financial newspaper Business Standard reported. The legal and operational framework for the same is likely to be brought out in the upcoming Union Budget in 2023.

This provision will ensure the mapping of PAN of a person or entity with its multiple existing identifications, according to the Business Standard report. The report also said that it will apply to all businesses securing approvals.

Also Watch:

The move is likely to benefit investors who may not have to fill out multiple identification details for accessing the National Single Window System for project-related clearances and approvals.

PAN number could be used as a unique identifier for API integration of data between ministries and states for ensuring single business user ID, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had said last year. NSWS also helps in reducing data duplication and filling same data in various forms using auto-population module, he had said.

The government is bringing the ambitious initiative of NSWS to give boost to investments in the country and reduce compliance related burden on businesses.

The new system will likely lead to convergence of all Ministries/ Department and States/ UTs through the ‘whole of Government approach’.

PAN is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. It is issued in the form of a laminated plastic card. PAN enables IT department to identify/ link all transactions of the PAN holder with the department.

(With agency inputs)