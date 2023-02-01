Budget 2023: PAN Card To Be Single Identifier For Financial Transactions In Big Boost For Ease Of Doing Business

During the Budget 2023 presentation, the finance minister said that the Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

By Shivam Shandilya
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 12:27 PM IST

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth budget on Wednesday, which she described as the "first budget in Amrit Kaal".

After the announcement by the union minister, it is expected that a single common identifier in the form of PAN will simplify the procedures for investors.

