Budget 2023: PAN Card To Be Single Identifier For Financial Transactions In Big Boost For Ease Of Doing Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth budget on Wednesday, which she described as the "first budget in Amrit Kaal".

During the Budget 2023 presentation, the finance minister said that the Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

After the announcement by the union minister, it is expected that a single common identifier in the form of PAN will simplify the procedures for investors.