Budget Session 2023: The government has launched the National Monetization Pipeline, with a potential investment of Rs 9 lakh crore.

By Shivam Shandilya
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 12:05 PM IST
FM Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore For Agricultural Credit, Agriculture Accelerator Fund To Encourage Startups

FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented her fifth Union Budget which she described as the "first budget in Amrit Kaal."

During her speech, the finance minister announced that an agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agriculture startups by young entrepreneurs. The central government has proposed increasing the agriculture credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore. It has proposed to focus on animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries. In the last six years, the agriculture sector of the country has been growing at a rate of 4.6 percent.

"Will launch a sub-scheme of the existing PM Matsya Sampada Yojana scheme to improve value chain efficiencies," she said.

According to the finance minister, a digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as an open-source, interoperable public good that will help develop farmer-centric solutions for crop planning.

The government has also launched the National Monetization Pipeline, with a potential investment of Rs 9 lakh crore.

Related Reads
