Budget 2023: No New Taxes For People Earning Below Rs 5L Annually, FM Sitharaman Addresses Issues Of Middle Class

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is the head of Parliament’s budget session said on Sunday that she considers herself a person who belongs to a middle-class family and that she is aware of the difficulties faced by this section. During an event organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) magazine Panchjanya, Sitharaman said, “I belong to the middle class and identify myself as a middle class so I can understand them.”

She further said that the current government has not imposed any new taxes for people who are earning below Rs 5 lakh annually. The Union minister added that the Centre has made significant measures that address middle-class issues such as building smart cities, increasing ease of living, and developing a metro rail network.

Sitharaman stated that the Centre has been increasing the outlay on capital expenditure in each budget session since 2020. It has been increased by 35 per cent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the current financial year, she added.

The finance minister also said that the Modi government has not yet imposed any new tax on the middle class. She said that the middle class uses public transport mostly and thus the government brought the metro (railway) to 27 places.

“Lot of middle-class people are moving to cities in search of jobs and we are focusing on the goal of smart cities. We will continue our work for the middle class,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also said that the Modi government has been working on the 4Rs – Reduce, resolve, recapitalise, and reform to reduce non-performing assets (NPA) and the health of public sector banks.

“Political parties should allocate in their budget for the freebie they promise. The question they (political parties) should ask is whether the promises made by political parties before elections can be fulfilled considering the financial condition of the state,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

