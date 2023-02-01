Budget 2023: No Big Financial Allocation For PSU Banks Indicates Robust Condition Of Banking Sector

UNION Budget 2023 did not have major reforms or allocations for the public sector banks or the banking sector as a whole. This is the second year when the Finance Minister did not make any big allocation for the recapitalisation of any Public Sector Unit bank. This is a clear indication of the robustness of the banking sector in India.

The industry had been expecting that the Centre won’t feel the need to set aside a significant amount of resources towards improving the health of the state-owned banks. However, there were expectations that the Centre could mention its privatisation plans for the state lenders but it did not come to pass.

The main reason behind this seems to be the improving health of public banks that have come a long way from past years when many were struggling to meet mandatory reserve requirements, meet credit demand, and were generally getting left behind their private competitors who were gaining market share. Many public banks even had to be put under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) measures.

But those are bygone years. PSU Banks are now making decent profits and even the share of Non-Performing Assets (bad loans) has come down. These banks are expected to post a profit of Rs 90,900 crore in FY23 from a loss of Rs 59,400 crore in the financial year 2018, according to a recent Motilal Oswal report. The combined market capitalisation of PSU banks has also crossed Rs 10,000 Crore for the first time towards the end of 2022.

The share of bad loans or NPAs in the total credit advances of PSU Banks has seen a fall to the current level of 5 per cent, which is also the lowest in seven years, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) financial stability report noted in December last year. The banking sector as a whole is not facing any dearth of capital.

In fact, the measure of how good commercial banks are doing currently is seen in the RBI’s macro stress test for credit risk. The tests show that even under severe stress scenarios, banks will be able to comply with minimum capital requirements.