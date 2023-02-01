Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Bright Red Silk Saree To 'Signify Mood Of Budget'

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a bright red silk saree for her look at the last full budget before Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

By Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 10:34 AM IST
Minute Read
Union Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman wears a red saree. (Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday pulled off a bright red silk saree as she arrived to present the Union Budget 2023-24. The minister looked resplendent for her 5th budget outing and caught the attention of social media with her sartorial choice yet again.

Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a red silk saree with a black and gold color border. The Finance Minister’s saree always becomes a talking point on social media as people infer how the overall mood of the budget will be from the color of her outfit.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman usually opts for bright colors while presenting the Budget on the final day. Union Budget 2023 will be the fifth time the minister will be presenting the budget.

In 2022, Nirmala Sitharamn donned a simplistic rusty, maroon saree. The Bomkai weaved saree had works of silver thread alongside the borders. 

For her look at the Union Budget 2021 final day, the Finance Minister opted for a red and off-white silk Pochampally saree. The ethnic handloom had ikat patterns around the pallu and a green-colored border. 

In 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose a yellow and gold-colored silk saree with a blue border. The saree went along with the theme ‘Aspirational India’.

While presenting her first Union Budget back in 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a bright pink mangalgiri silk saree with a gold border. The first-time Finance Minister ditched the traditional norms and instead of carrying the budget in a briefcase, she chose a traditional ‘bahi khata’ to wrap the papers.

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented today at the Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to present the budget as per traditions. “Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24,” Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

