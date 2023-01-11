Budget 2023: Modi Govt's Last Full Budget Ahead Of 2024 Polls To Focus On Rural, Infra Spending, Says UBS

The forthcoming budget, which will be the last full budget of the second Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, would be more focused on rural economy and infrastructure, a foreign brokerage said on Wednesday.

UBS India’s economist Tanvee Gupta Jain believes that the budget scheduled for release this year will see a boost in rural or agricultural spending by $10 billion, she wrote in a note today. If this comes to pass, it will be a growth of 15 per cent over the current fiscal year about to end in March. This spending will also maintain double-digit 20 per cent growth in public capex over the current fiscal, as that the nation will be going to the polls in mid-2024.

However, she also noted that the government is not likely to go beyond its fiscal boundaries with this budget. She expects the subsidy burden to ease significantly in the 2023-2024 financial year. This should, according to the UBS India economist, create more fiscal space to reallocate money towards existing rural schemes, including the rural jobs scheme MGNREGA, rural housing and roads, amongst others.

According to her, the economic growth is likely to further moderate. She expects Gross Domestic Product growth to stay around 5.5 per cent in the next fiscal year. This is 50 basis-points lower than the consensus 6 per cent. She holds the delayed impact of monetary tightening and spillovers from expected global economic slowdown this year, as the possible reasons for her GDP growth forecast.

She also said in her note that country’s structural growth trajectory remained intact and therefore she continues to expect the domestic economy to be able to maintain potential growth of 5.75 to 6.25 per cent over the medium term. She expects the government further push on capex, manufacturing, and digitalisation.

On the outlook for Indian Rupee, she believes that it will continue to underperform its emergining market peers. However, the pressure of depreciation will ease before it hits 85 against the US Dollar, sometime in the first half of this year and then will go on to recover. This development, she said, will also have an impact on the bond prices, which may peak at 7.5 per cent by the middle of this year and then moderates 7 per cent by the end of the next fiscal year.

The Swiss brokerage also holds a flat outlook for the markets with a forecast of zero gains in Nifty. UBS cites the already expensive valuation of stocks as the reason for such an outlook.

"Receding household flows and high valuations may weigh on the market and we expect Nifty to deliver a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of around 10.5 per cent over the next three years as against 11 per cent over the past five years,” said the report, quoted by PTI.

The brokerage also said that valuations of the stock will have more bearing on the trajectory of the market than the earnings in the coming 12 months.

Household money flows into the market are showing early but clear signs of a slowdown, as the pandemic-related excess savings are unwinding and local bank deposit rates are increasing. UBS expects the valuations to ease with receding household flows.

Jain expects the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to moderate at 5 to 5.5 per cent in the 2023-2024 financial year but will remain above the RBI’s target of 4 per cent. She holds uncertainty regarding the food inflation outlook responsible for the elevated inflation reading.

She expects the repo rate to peak at 6.5 per cent by end-FY23 before easing to 6 per cent by end-FY24.

(With agency inputs)