Budget 2023: In Big Push For Housing, Allocation For PM Awas Yojana Hiked By 66 pc To Rs 79,000 Cr

THE OUTLAY for Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) has been enhanced by 66 per cent to over Rs 79,000 crores, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday. This is a significant increase considering Sitharaman, in the Budget 2022-23, had proposed an allocation of Rs 48,000 crore for the Housing for All initiative of the government.

This year's budget is significant being the last full budget of the Modi government's second tenure as the general elections are scheduled for next year. The government, last year, had promised that 80 lakh houses will be completed for the identified eligible rural and urban beneficiaries of PMAY.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday. The Finance Minister announced that the government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"(This overall outlay) would be 3.3 per cent of GDP, almost three times the outlay made in 2019-20. With the substantial increase, it is central to the government's efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, the crowd in private investments and provides a cushion against global headwinds," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

For the agriculture sector, which is said to be the backbone of Indian economy, the government has proposed to increase the credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries. The country's agriculture sector has been growing at an average annual growth rate of 4.6 per cent in the last six years, Sitharaman told Parliament.

Speaking on the Budget announcement, Vishal Raheja, MD, InvestoXpert said, "The 66% increase in allocation for PM Awaas Yojana to Rs 79,000 crore will give a further boost to Affordable Housing in the country. The move also seems positive for commercial vehicles used for moving materials for construction."

"The extension of CLSS will give the homebuyers the financial elbow room to make a purchase but a standard definition for 60m and 90m affordable homes would have given a bigger boost to the Real Estate Sector. Additionally, the personal income tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakhs will lead to more disposable income allowing homebuyers to invest in their dream homes," he added.

Atul Monga, Basic Home Loan, Founder said, "The increase in outlay for the PM Awas Yojana to Rs 79,000 crore will be a major boost for low-cost housing providers. While lakhs of people have already benefitted from the scheme, the announcement of its enhancement will be a positive step towards providing affordable homes to people and meet the existing housing shortage in the country."

"The budget has focused primarily on remobilizing the economy and introduced various reforms to ensure adequate liquidity in the system. Improved urban infrastructure will provide further impetus to Tier 2 & 3 cities. The unwavering focus on infrastructure will indirectly drive real estate growth over the next one year," Manik Anand, CEO at White Knights Realty said.

"The Indian real estate market saw a strong comeback post pandemic with the residential sector picking up demand amidst healthy economic growth. The allocation of Rs 79,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), will give a further boost to the government’s programme to provide housing to the urban poor," he said.

"The proposal to amend provisions for computing capital gains in case of joint development of property to include the amount received through cheque etc. as consideration will have lasting effect on industry stakeholders," he said.

"The UB '23 has brought with it enhancing opportunities for private investment in infrastructure and establishment of an Urban Infrastructure Development Fund through use of priority sector lending shortfall. It will catapult the involved agencies to create urban infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities," he added.

The government will also launch a sub-scheme of the existing PM Matsya scheme to improve value chain efficiencies, she said. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), a flagship Mission of the Government of India launched in 2015, is being implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), aims to provide housing for all including slum dwellers.

According to government data, out of the overall target of 2.95 crore houses, a target of 2.92 crore houses had been allocated to States/Union Territories UTs), out of which, 2.49 crore houses have been sanctioned to beneficiaries by various States/UTs and 2.10 crore houses have been completed as on December 07, 2022.

The Economic Survey, tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, noted India's GDP is expected to grow in the range of 6 to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to the estimated 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.