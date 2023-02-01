Budget 2023: Here’s How Centre Plans To Eliminate Sickle Cell Anemia By 2047

The Union Budget 2023-24 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her address to the Parliament on Wednesday, While giving her budget speech for the health sector, the Union minister mentioned the central government’s mission to eradicate sickle cell anemia by 2047, which will be launched soon.

The aforementioned mission will include the universal screening of seven crore people in the age group of 0 to 40 years in the tribal areas to help create awareness about the disorder. In addtion, counseling will also be provided through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that the number of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) labs will also be increased. This will be done to provide better medical research within public and private medical college faculties. The Union Minister also encouraged private sector investment for collaborative research and innovation.

During her Budget 2023-24 speech, the Finance Minister also spoke about the subject of pharma innovation and said that a new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken up through centers of excellence.

Nirmala Sitharaman added that the government will encourage industry to invest in research and development in specific priority areas. The Union Minister also announced 157 new nursing colleges will be set up across the country to give a boost to the health sector, in addition to the 153 already established since 2014.

The Finance Minister also said that under the Prime Minister Kaushal Vikaas Yoajna 4.0, industry partnership, the alignment of courses with the needs of the industry will also be emphasized.

“The scheme will also cover new age courses for industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics IoT, 3D printing drones and other soft skills to skill the youth for international opportunities,” the minister added in her address to the Parliament. Additionally, 30 Skill India International Centres will be set up across different states for improving the skills.

Nirmala Sitharaman also added that the Centre will be recruiting 38,000 teachers and support staff for the 740 model Eklavya Model Residential Schools serving 3.4 lakh tribal students. The Finance Minister also said that teachers' training will be re-envisioned through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development, dipstick survey and iCT implementation.