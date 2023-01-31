Budget 2023: GST Credit Offers To Policies On Lower Input Cost, What MSME Sector Expects From Budget

WITH just a day left for Union Budget 2023-24, the Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) enterprises which are considered the fast-expanding and dynamic sectors of the Indian economy, have put their expectations and hopes forward from the upcoming Budget.

India has more than six crore micro, small and medium enterprises that employ close to 12 crore workers across sectors and industries while contributing nearly 35 per cent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The MSME is also considered the critical and the backbone of the Indian economy making up for about 45 per cent of the country’s total manufacturing output and 40 per cent of exports. Following the industry's significance in pushing the Indian economy, budgetary allocation for the industry has steadily increased in recent years.

The government has implemented various initiatives to promote the growth of MSMEs, including the "Make in India" project, which aims to increase domestic manufacturing while decreasing dependency on international imports.

Here Is What MSME Expect From Budget 2023:

- "In the upcoming Budget, the government should look at offering GST credit to small and medium-sized businesses that sponsor the cost of insurance and wellness for their employees. This will further boost and motivate SME employers to provide adequate healthcare to their employees and in turn, reduce the burden on the government to provide the necessary healthcare to the country’s missing middle," Yogesh Agarwal, Founder, and CEO, Onsurity.

"The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme has been instrumental in extending microfinance to underserved segments and decreasing the credit gap. NBFCs are hopeful that the guarantee cover under the CGTMSE scheme will be restored to 75 per cent since it was reduced to 50 per cent earlier," said Vikas Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugmya Finance pvt LTD.

"In addition, more efficient guidelines are needed for the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as it plays a crucial role in preventing loans from slipping into non-performing assets (NPAs)," he added.

- Budget 2023 should prioritise reforms to improve the process of conducting business for the MSME sector, Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore, as quoted by Livemint said. Also, there is an urgent necessity to implement policies that lower input costs, increase liquidity, and promote financial inclusion by offering small firms affordable financial products, she added.

- Ashish Aggarwal, Director, Acube Ventures said Account Aggregator (AA) and Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) initiatives have been a huge relief to the MSME sector. Budget 2023 is expected to include supportive measures aimed at democratising credit and speeding up financial inclusion.

- Sanjay Kumar, Partner Deloitte told Business Standard that the MSME sector needs incentives at affordable rates. "The minimum (CGTMSE) loan rate is about 18 per cent, which is good for big companies but MSMEs may look for a little bit of rebate. The government can bring out schemes where MSME could get credit at cheaper rates," he said.