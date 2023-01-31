Budget 2023: Govt To Present Economic Survey Today, Likely To Peg GDP Growth At 6-6.8 Per Cent

THE ECONOMIC Survey of India, which is tabled every year a day before the Union Budget, will be delivered on Tuesday (January 31). The Budget Session of Parliament will begin at 11 am with President of India Droupadi Murmu's address in both houses in a joint session. A day ahead of the Union Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, the Economic Survey 2023 will highlight the state of the economy in the current financial year 2022-23,

The Union Finance Minister will table the pre-Budget document in the Parliament after President Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament. The document of the Economic Survey was prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.

During the session, Nageswaran will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and the outlook for the next year.

The Economy Survey may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, to be presented on Wednesday. According to sources, cited by Reuters, India's annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth at 6 to 6.8 per cent for 2023-24. This would be the slowest in three years. Nominal growth is likely to be forecast at 11 per cent for 2023-24, the source added.

This year's Budget is the last full budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government as the general election is scheduled to be held in 2024.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13. It will see debates in both Houses on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address, which will conclude with a reply from PM Modi.

The Parliament will reconvene after a recess for parliamentary committees to discuss the demand for grants of various ministries. The second part will begin on March 13 and will continue till April 6. During the session, the government intends to introduce approximately 36 laws, four of which are related to the budgeting process.