Budget 2023: Focus On Women-Centric Businesses, Change In ESOP Taxation Among Key Demands For Startups

AMID growing public expectations around the Union Budget 2023, which will be presented on the floor of the Parliament on Wednesday, top business leaders of the country have also put forward their suggestions for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sapna Aggarwal, Creative Director, ANSA Architecture, Interiors, said that the government should focus on financially helping the businesses owned by women. "I am hoping for measures that will support growth and development of sectors owned by women. One of the main areas of concern is access to funding, as many women-owned businesses find it difficult to secure the capital they need to start or expand their operations."

"I hope that the government will announce policies to make it easier for women to access loans and other forms of financing," she said.

"In addition, I hope that the government will take a more proactive approach in supporting our businesses. This could include offering tax breaks, reducing red tape, and creating more opportunities for women-owned businesses to participate in government procurement. Overall, the 2023 budget has the potential to greatly benefit women entrepreneurs and their businesses, and help them to contribute to the overall economic growth of the country," she said.

Gautam Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO, CBREX, said, "The capital gain tax ruling concerning the sale of unlisted securities introduced in budget 2021 disincentivizes private investments, which in turn, adversely impacts the growth of startups. Under the current regime, gains on listed shares are considered long-term if held for 12 months and taxed at 11.96% whereas those on unlisted securities are considered long-term if held for 24 months and taxed at 23.92%. These factors are heavily stacked against the startup ecosystem."

"Startups are considered innovation and job-creating engines and should be nurtured in early-stage. They rely heavily on private investments to get off the ground and sustain initial loss-making periods. Parity on these two counts will provide a level playing field for private investors. At the same time, it ensures that startups continue to raise capital seamlessly, and helps them stay focused on building nextgen products and solutions," he added.

Shivam Singla, Founder and CEO, Leegality said, "The last budget propelled India towards a digital future. The start-up ecosystem, however, has long been emphasizing the need to overhaul ESOP taxation - they should be taxed at the time of sale and not at the time of vesting."

"ESOP offerings are one of the most effective tools for attracting and retaining talent, and changing how they are taxed will further drive innovation. Though the government has put exceptions in place for delaying income tax, we anticipate more liberal exemptions to facilitate the seamless exercise of ESOPs," he added.

The Budget Session of the Parliament began today with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of the two Houses of Parliament. Following her address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey. The Economic Survey projected that India's GDP growth will slow down to 6.5 per cent in FY 2023-24 as compared to 7 per cent projected for the current fiscal.