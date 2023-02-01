Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 5.94 Lakh Cr For Defence Sector

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament. In Defence, the government will spend Rs 5.94 lakh crore for 2023-24 from last year's allocation of Rs 5.25 lakh crore.

The Minister said the Union budget for fiscal 2023-24 will aim to boost growth amid concerns about the impact of the global slowdown on the Indian economy. Addressing her sppech in Parliament, Sitharaman also said that the Indian economy is on the right track, and heading towards a bright future.

According to 2023-24 budget documents, an allocation of Rs 2,70,120 crore has been made for revenue expenditure that includes expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments. In the 2023-24 Budget, major reforms were seen in personal income tax as Sitharaman announced an increase in the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime. She added that the new tax regime will now be the default tax regime.

For 2022-23, the budgetary allocation for capital outlay was Rs 1.52 lakh crore but the revised estimate showed the expenditure at Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Apart from this, Railways have also seen a major push from this year's Budget as the capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore has been provided for the Railways, which is the highest ever and about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14.

The Finance Minister also revamped the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs to take effect from 1st April 2023 through an infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus. This scheme would enable

additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore and also reduce the cost of the credit by about 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, presenting the Union Budget 2023, Sitharaman pegged the fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 at 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). The Finance Minister said that the government intends to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by the financial year 2025-26.