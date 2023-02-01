Budget 2023: FM Announces Boost To Tourism, Will Build Unity Mall, Develop 50 More Tourist Destinations

Union Budget 2023 Tourism: The states will be encouraged to set up a "Unity Mall" in state capital or the most popular tourist destination in their state.

FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth budget on Wednesday, which she described as the "first budget in Amrit Kaal".

50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/R3Ix2WEwjE — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

Announcing the budget for 2023, the finance minister said that the government is on a mission to promote tourism in the country.

Presenting the budget, she said that the promotion of tourism will be taken up in mission mode with the active participation of states and the convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships.

"There is large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunity for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. Promotion of tourism will be taken on in mission mode with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programme and public-private partnership," said Sitharaman, as quoted by Money Control.

The union minister also said that the states will be encouraged to set up a "Unity Mall" in state capital or the most popular tourist destination in their state.

"States will be encouraged to set a ‘Unity Mall’ in State capital or the most popular tourist destination in the state for the promotion and sale of ‘One District, One product’ and GI products and other handicraft," Sitharaman said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

A total of fifty tourist destinations will be selected and developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism.

"50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism," the finance minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI.