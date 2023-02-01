Budget 2023: Five Times Finance Ministers Mentioned Veteran Writers And Poets In Their Speeches

TODAY, FEBRUARY 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will introduce the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament. The public is anticipating news on adjustments to tax slabs and interest rate reductions for home purchases. With today's budget included, this would be Niramal Sitaraman's fifth budget.

It will also be the last comprehensive budget presented by the Modi administration until the Lok Sabha election in 2024. Every budget speech lasts for hours, but in the past, finance ministers have made their addresses more interesting by including poetry and quotations from numerous famous and well-known authors.

In 2001, Yashwant Sinha

In 2001, in between budget sessions, some of the poem's verses, read by Yashwant Sinha, stated that "Taqaazaa hai waqt ka ke toofaan se joojho, kahaan tak chaloge kinaare kinaare?" In addition to this, he also added that you must contend with the current storms and that you must consider how long you will stroll down the beach.

In 2007, P. Chidambaram

P. Chidambaram quoted a line from the poem "Kodai Ali Sengol Kudi Ombal Nangum, Udaiyanam Vendharkku Oli" by Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar in his 2007 budget speech. It says, "Generous donations, compassion, righteous leadership, and aid to the oppressed are the hallmarks of good governance."

In 2017, Arun Jaitley

During the 2017 budget debate, Arun Jaitley referenced an Urdu rhyme to imply that the BJP will take care of the issues that the UPA government left behind. He said, "Kashti chalane walon ne lehar lehar toofan mile aur mauj mauj majhdhaar hamein." In halat mein aata hai daria karna paar humein, phir bhi dikhaya hai humne, aur phir yeh dikha denge sabko."

In 2021, Nirmala Sitaraman

During the COVID time budget session, Nirmala Sitaraman used her laureate Rabindranath Tagore to discuss optimism in a changing world.She said, "Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when it is still dark."

In 1991, Manmohan Singh

When addressing India's economic potential in 1991, Manmohan Singh cited Victor Hugo. Hugo once said, "No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come." Manmohan Singh also mentioned it in the budget speech. The 1991 Budget set a precedent by announcing significant economic measures in the midst of a serious crisis. He also said, "Let the whole world hear it loud and clear." India is now wide awake. We shall prevail. "We shall overcome."