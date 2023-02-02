Budget 2023: Five Income Tax Reliefs Announced By Nirmala Sitharaman

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 and announced a slew of measures to provide relief to the taxpayers of the country. In the Budget, the government raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade.

Among the many announcements made in the Budget 2023, Nirmala Sitharaman has announced five proposals for the taxpayers of the country which will lower their tax liability in this fiscal. The proposals include an increase in tax rebates, new tax slabs, reduction in surcharges among others.

- Increase in Income Tax Rebate

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh stating that the new tax regime will now be the default tax regime. The increase in tax rebate means that any person earning up to Rs 7 lakh will not have to pay any income tax. "A person earning Rs 9 lakh a year will now be paying just Rs 45,000 instead of Rs. 60,000 currently. Similarly, a person earning Rs 15 lakh will now pay only 10 per cent of this as tax," Sitharaman said during her Budget speech.

Available under the old tax regime, an individual (up to 60 years) will have to pay tax as per the following chart:

Gross Income- Rs 7,00,000

Tax Payable:

As per the current Concessional tax regime: Rs 33,800

As per the proposed Concessional tax regime: Nil

As per the old tax regime: Rs 22,901

- Change in income tax slab rates

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget raised the basic exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh. A Rs 2.5 lakh basic exemption limit is prescribed in the old tax regime. Under the revamped new tax regime, no tax would be levied for income up to Rs 3 lakh. Income between Rs 3-6 lakh would be taxed at 5 per cent; Rs 6-9 lakh at 10 per cent, Rs 9-12 lakh at 15 per cent, Rs 12-15 lakh at 20 per cent and income of Rs 15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30 per cent.

Currently, a 5 per cent tax is levied on total income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, 10 per cent on Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh, 15 per cent on Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, 20 per cent on Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh, 25 per cent on Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, and 30 per cent on above Rs 15 lakh.

- Standard deduction extended to New Tax Regime

In what is being seen as a push for the salaried class taxpayer to switch to the new tax regime where no exemptions on investments are provided, the finance minister in her budget for 2023-24 allowed a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 under the new regime. The old tax regime provides for a similar deduction and no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh. Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will thus stand to benefit by Rs 52,500.

- Reduction in Surcharge

The Budget 2023-24 proposes to lower India's highest rate of income tax to 39 per cent, from 42.74 per cent at present, by reducing the surcharge applicable on high net-worth individuals. The highest surcharge rate of 37 per cent, which was applicable to those individuals with income above Rs 5 crore, has been brought down to 25 per cent. This means that, with effect from April 1, 2023, all income above Rs 2 crore would be subject to a 25 per cent surcharge.

- Exemption on Leave Encashment

The limit of Rs 3 lakh for tax exemption on leave encashment on the retirement of non-government salaried employees has been increased to Rs 25 lakh. Sitharaman during her Budget speech said that the government wants to make the new tax regime attractive enough. However, if someone feels the old regime is more beneficial, that person can continue in it, she said, adding, "The ultimate interest is to make the simpler (new) regime more attractive".