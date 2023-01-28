Budget 2023: Finance Ministers Who Didn't Get A Chance To Present Budget

It was in the year 2019 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ditched the long-standing tradition and had gone Swadeshi after switching to bahi khata. (Image Credit: ANI.)

UNION Budget 2023 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023. This will be Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth budget since she took charge as the Finance Minister of India in 2019. This will also be the last full budget of the Modi government given the scheduled Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.

The budget is prepared by the finance ministry in consultation with Niti Ayog and other concerned authorities. The Ministry of Finance also organised the customary ‘Halwa Ceremony’ on Thursday marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process and starting the compilation of Budget Documents.

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be delivered in a paperless form similar to the previous budgets of 2019 and 2021. It was in the year 2019 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ditched the long-standing tradition and had gone Swadeshi after switching to ‘bahi khata’. Every major sector including Health, Education, Agriculture and Retail has high expectations of tax evasion from the upcoming budget.

List of Finance Ministers who didn't present the Budget:

Kshitij Chandra Niyogi

Kshitij Chandra Niyogi was the second finance minister of India. He was also the first president of the first Finance Commission which was constituted on November 22, 1951, with the purpose to regulate the financial relations between the Centre and the state governments. Kshitij was appointed to take over after Shanmukham Shetty, however, he left the position after just 35 days. In 1946, Niyogi was also elected to serve in India's Constituent Assembly. He was also a part of Jawaharlal Nehru’s first government as well.

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was among those finance ministers who could not present the budget. He is also the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. However, his tenure as CM was short and he was forced to resign during the Indira Gandhi government in 1975. His short tenure was also the reason for not presenting the budget. He was also made state minister for Communication in 1971. He also served as the Minister of Petroleum, Chemicals and Fertilizers in the Union Cabinet in 1977.

Narayan Dutt Tiwari

Narayan Dutt Tiwari is also on the list of finance ministers who did not get the chance to present the Budget. He was the first Indian Chief Minister who served for two states Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He became the finance minister of India in 1987-88 and three times ruled the state of UP. His tenure was not short like other leaders but he did not present the budget because the then-prime minister presented the budget in his place that year.