Budget 2023: Cigarettes To Get Costlier As Govt Hikes Custom Duty By 16 Per Cent

FINANCE MINISTER Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023 announced that the custom duty on cigarettes has been hiked by 16 per cent. The custom duty rates were unchanged for the last 3 years. With this, cigarettes rates across the country are likely to get hiked.

This is the fifth consecutive budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman since 2019. This is also the last full-fledged budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government ahead of the scheduled 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The taxation on Cigarettes were remain unchanged after the National Calamity Contingent Duty on cigarettes was hiked by 212 per cent to 388 per cent depending on the size of the cigarette sticks. Accordingly, the cost of cigarettes would have increased by 4-5 per cent for premium packs and by 6-7 per cent for the lower-price packs.

The largest cigarette manufacturer at the time, ITC, raised the prices for all of its brands by 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

The National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) levied a tax on tobacco products including cigarettes, and pan masala and revisions to this tax are announced during the Union Budget.

The 35 items that were expected to rise in price included private jets, helicopters, jewellery, high-end electronic parts, high gloss paper, and vitamins. Several ministries provided suggestions that led to the creation of the list of these non-essential items, as reported by the Economic Times.

Here’s a list of things which become expensive

Umbrella

Imitation Jewellery

Smart meters

single or multiple loudspeakers

Headphones and earphones

Solar cells

Solar modules

X-ray machines

Here’s a list of things which become cheaper

Clothes

Mobile phone chargers

Asafoetida

Cocoa beans

Frozen mussels

Frozen squid

Methyl Alcohol

Cut and polished diamonds