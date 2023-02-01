Budget 2023: CBI Gets Rs 946 Crore, 4% Hike In Allocation, Delhi Police Gets Rs 11,662, 13% Hike

THE BUDGET for India’s top crime investigating agency - the Central Bureau of Investigation - has been hiked by around 4.4 per cent from the 2022-2023 financial year in the Union Budget announced for the current financial year 2023-2024. Around Rs 946 Crore have been allocated by the Centre for CBI.

In the past several years, the CBI has found itself over-stretched while handling the spurt in criminal cases. Aritficial Intelligence, Cryptocurrency, Dark net, and other conventional crimes like bank fraud cases and ongoing high profile extradition cases in foreign courts make up the overwhelming share of their work load, according to a report by news agency PTI. Besides such cases, investigations of crimes handed over to the agency by several states, High Courts, and Supreme Court have also added to the pressure.

Also Watch:

The previous budget (in financial year 2022-2023) had allocated Rs 911 Crore to meets its administrative expenses. However, that amount had contracted a bit when the Revised Estimates came out. The Revised Estimates showed that actual money spent for the upkeep of CBI was Rs 906.59 Crore.

"The provision is for the establishment-related expenditure of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes," the Budget document said, as quoted by PTI.

This allocation is also expected to be utilised for the modernisation of CBI’s training centres, establishing of technical and forensic support units, purchase of land/ construction of offices and residences, the budget document said.

On the other hand, Budget 2023 has made a provision of Rs 11,662 Crore for the Delhi Police force, which functions under the jurisdiction of the Central government. The Delhi Police has got an increase of Rs 1,565.74 Crores which makes up for a 13.4 per cent hike.

Union Finance Minister, on Wednesday, announced that budget for the 2023-2024 financial year in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the budget as the “first firm step towards fulfilling the resolve of a developed nation”, even as opposition criticised the ruling dispensation.

(With agency Inputs)