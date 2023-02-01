Budget 2023 Announces New Income Tax Slabs; Check How To Calculate Your Tax

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the tablet arrives at Parliament to present and read out the Union Budget 2023-24, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The Union Budget 2023 provided major relief to the middle class as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new income tax measures on Wednesday. In the last full budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the finance minister announced an raise in tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. This will be applicable for individuals who have opted for the new tax regime. Budget 2023 also introduced new tax slabs.

Here's a look at the changes in the existing taxation regimes and how you can calculate your income tax:

1. Tax Rebate Limit Increased: In a big move, the Union Budget announced that people earning up to Rs 7 lakh annually will not have to pay any income tax in the new tax regime. Earlier, the personal income tax rebate limit was Rs 5 lakh.

2. New Income Tax Slabs: Finance Minister Sitharaman announced changes to the 'new tax regime' announced in 2020 with renewed tax slabs. Instead of previous 6 income tax slabs starting with 2.5 lakh, now there are 5 with the lowest starting with Rs 3 lakh.

Re 0 to Rs 3 lakh: Nil

Rs 3 lakh to 6 lakh: 5 per cent

Rs 6 lakh to 9 lakh: 10 per cent

Rs 9 lakh to 12 lakh: 15 per cent

Rs 12 lakh to 15 lakh: 20 per cent

Above Rs 15 lakh: 30 per cent

3. New Tax Regime Vs Old Regime

The new income tax regime will be the default tax regime. Meanwhile, the old regime option will continue as before. Under the old tax regime, people are allowed PPF, NPS and some other concessions. However, those who opt for the new regime will reap the benefits of the standard deduction.

Old Tax Regime

Under the old tax system, there is not income tax for individuals earning a salary up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Check the tax rates under the old regime:

Re 0 to Rs 2.5 lakh: Nil

Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh: 5 per cent

Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh: 15 per cent

Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh: 20 per cent

Above Rs 10 lakh: 30 per cent

4. Calculation: A person with an annual income of Rs 9 lakh will pay Rs 45,000 in taxes, or 5% of their wage, down from the current rate of Rs 60,000. Instead of paying Rs 1.87 lakh in taxes, a person earning Rs 15 lakh per year will now be required to pay Rs 1.5 lakh.

5. Finance Minister also announced a reduction in the highest income surcharge from 37 per cent to 25 per cent. “The Current tax rate in the country is 42.74 per cent, among the highest in world. Budget 2023 proposes to reduce the highest surcharge rate from 37 per cent to 25 per cent in the new tax regime. This will result in the reduction of the maximum tax rate to 39 per cent,” Sitharaman announced.

6. The limit of Rs 3 lakh for tax exemption on Leave Encashment raised to Rs 25 lakh.

7. Those earning Rs 15.5 lakh and above are now eligible for a standard deduction of Rs 52,500 under the new tax regime.