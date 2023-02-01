Budget 2023 Announces Mahila Samman Bachat Patra; Know What Is This Small Saving Scheme For Women

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Budget for 2023-24 financial year on Wednesday, which has introduced a new small savings scheme for women. Mahila Samman Bachat Patra can be availed for fixed savings by Indian women to deposit Rs. 2.5 Lakh for a period of two years at a fixed rate of 7.5 per cent.

This scheme will also have a withdrawal option before the completion of the fixed 2 year period, though it will only be partial.

Investors, specially from the middle class, tend to prefer small savings schemes as it allows them to reap benefits of safe fixed saving schemes without having to part with their money for more than a few years. These schemes are also beneficial for the government as it provides it with the opportunity to mobilise resources for various development projects that may not be long-term in nature. Citizens avail such schemes from the nearly 1.54 Lakh post offices that are spread throughout the country.

The government had recently hiked the interest rates on several small savings schemes by 0.2 to 1.1 per cent for the January-March quarter. Rates on these small savings schemes were not in sync with the inflation rates and hence were not benefitting the people as much. The hike was introduced with the aim to beat the impact of inflation.

The introduction of this new savings scheme has taken the government’s push for small savings schemes further.

Kisan Vikas Patra, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Post Office Monthly Income Scheme, Atal Pension Yojana, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme are some of the other popular savings scheme. All of these schemes pay an interest from 6-8.5 per cent. Some of these schemes like the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme provide an investment intruments that are tax free to target groups of citizens.