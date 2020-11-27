Black Friday Sales 2020: In India, e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are offering discounts for their users on the Black Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The trend of offering heavy discounts and deals during Black Friday Sales, which takes place on the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, has been picked up by many other countries across the globe, where big brands and e-commerce websites offer discounts on fashion apparels, electronics and smartphones. Many online retailers in India are also providing attractive discounts to the excitement of shoppers for the Black Friday on November 27 (today).

Amid the struggles of countries to cope up with the havoc by the coronavirus pandemic, the shopping in the retail outlets is limited, however, space has been taken over by the e-commerce websites that are offering some heavy discounts and exciting deals to lure the customers. In India, e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are offering discounts for their users on the Black Friday.

Let's take a look at some exciting deals offered by Flipkart on Smartphones during the Black Friday sales:

Flipkart is offering some exciting discounts on a wide range of smartphones across different prices. Starting with the lowest range, Flipkart is offering the Xiaomi Redmi 9i at Rs 8,299 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

POCO M2: Flipkart is also offering POCO M2 at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It comes with 6GB of RAM and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. The Poco M2 on the rear packs a 13-megapixel primary camera; a second 8-megapixel camera; a third 5-megapixel camera and a fourth 2-megapixel camera, while it sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

POCO C3: This smartphone is available at a discount of Rs 2,000 and is available at Rs Rs 8,999 for the 4GB+64GB configuration. The smartphone is powered by a big 5,000mAh battery and features a MediaTek Helio G35 chip. An exchange offer gets you up to Rs 8,450 off on the price of a new Poco C3. There is also cashback offers on SBI credit cards as well as the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and the Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Available at Rs 13,999 as Flipkart is offering this smartphone at a discount of Rs 3,000 for the 6GB+64GB storage option, while the 8GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 16,999 down from 18,999. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on the MediaTek Helio G95 processor and is equipped with a quad-camera setup led by a 48-megapixel camera.

Oppo A9: The Oppo A9 2020 edition is available at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+12GB configuration and Rs 14,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant during the Balck Friday sale on Flipkart. The Oppo A9 2020 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and has quad cameras as well as a large 5,000mAh battery. An exchange offer that gives you up to Rs 12,400 off for an old smartphone is also available.

Black Friday deals on smartphones available at Amazon:

Redmi Note 9 Pro: The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available at Rs 14,999 at Amazon after discounts of Rs 3,000. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and is powered by a massive 5020 mAh battery. An exchange offer is also available in which you can save up to Rs 11,200 on your old smartphone. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also features a 48MP quad-camera setup, while a 16MP front camera has been given for selfies.

Redmi Note 8: This smartphone is available at Rs 1,500 discount and is priced at Rs 11,499 during the Black Friday sale on Amazon. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. A 48MP quad-camera setup is also available in Redmi Note 9 Pro, while a 13MP camera is available at the front.

Mi 10 5G: The flagship smartphone from Redmi is available at Rs 44,999 at a discounted price of Rs 10,000. The Mi 10 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and also features 108MP Quad-camera setup. At the front, a 20MP camera has been given in the smartphone. The Mi 10 5G is available in 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage options.

Posted By: Talib Khan