New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The prices of Bitcoin, which are currently hovering around Rs 32.80 lakh, might cross the Rs 33 lakh mark on March 23 if the current momentum continues, according to CoinDCX. It should be noted that the prices of Bitcoin, which is the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency, had surged by 2.169 per cent in the last 24 hours.

What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrencies, which is also known as crypto-currency or crypto, is a digital currency which is secured by encryption and does not exist in physical form. They are privately owned and are created using advanced blockchain technology.

In most countries, including India, cryptocurrencies are not legal tenders. In India, the government, however, has neither prohibited nor allowed investment in the cryptocurrency market.

According to news agency PTI, the government is working on the classification of cryptocurrencies as goods or services under the GST law. At present, 18 per cent GST is levied only on services provided by crypto exchanges.

"There is a clarity needed in regard to levy of GST on cryptocurrencies and whether it has to be levied on the entire value, We are seeing whether cryptocurrencies can be classified as goods or services and also removing any doubt on whether it can be called an actionable claim," PTI quoted an official as saying.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency of the world that was invented in 2008 by an unknown group using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is operated and built with cryptography.

Who invented Bitcoin?

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, was invented in 2008 by an unknown group in Japan using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. Its circulation started in 2009 after it was released on open-source software.

How does Bitcoin work?

Bitcoins are stored in virtual wallets with unique keys. The virtual wallets can be stored offline or online at exchanges like Bitstamp and BTC-E. For transactions, Bitcoins would need to be sent from one wallet to another with a unique key in a cryptographic process.

What are the top platforms and apps in India to trade Bitcoin?

In India, CoinDCX, WazirX, CoinSwitch Kuber, and Unocoin could be used for trading in Bitcoin.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma