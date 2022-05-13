New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday said that he has put the USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter on hold temporarily, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts.

Musk, who is the world's richest person and CEO of Tesla, on Friday tweeted that he has put the deal to buy the micro-blogging platform on hold.



"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 per cent of users," he tweeted.

Musk also shared a Reuters story along with his tweet.

The Reuters, published on May 2, claimed that Twitter estimated in a filing that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 per cent of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter.

The social media company had 229 million users who were served advertising in the first quarter.

It also said it faced several risks until the deal with Musk is closed, including whether advertisers would continue to spend on Twitter.

The disclosure came days after Musk, who inked a deal to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion, tweeted that one of his priorities would be to remove "spam bots" from the platform.

Shares of the social media company fell 17.7 per cent to USD 37.10 in premarket trading, their lowest level since Musk disclosed his stake in the company in early April and subsequently made a "best and final" offer to take it private for USD 54.20 per share.

The implied probability of the deal closing at the agreed price fell below 50 per cent for the first time on Tuesday, when Twitter shares dropped below USD 46.75.

Musk had said that one of his priorities would be to remove "spam bots" from the platform.

Musk has been critical of Twitter's moderation policy. He has said he wants Twitter's algorithm to prioritize tweets to be public and was against too much power on the service to corporations that advertise.

Earlier this week, he said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump when he buys the social media platform, signaling his intention to cut moderation of the site.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta