Bikaji Shares Debut on Dalal Street At 7 Per Cent Premium

BIKAJI Foods debuted on the Bombay Stock Exchange today at a premium of Rs 21 (7 per cent) compared to its upper price band of Rs 300 per share. The company had launched its initial public offering on November 3, 2022. The IPO issued 2.93 crore shares publicly in a pure offer for sale or OFS.

Experts have cautioned about the company's high P/E valuation (price-to-earnings ratio), stating that holding the shares for the long run is best suited only for aggressive investors.

Bikaji Foods, helmed by Shiv Ratan Agarwal, is India’s third-largest ethnic snacks brand with a 9 per cent market share. It enjoys a substantial chunk of the export pie, besides boasting a strong presence in the north and east regions of the country. Although its profit fell from Rs 90 crore in FY21 to Rs 76 crore in FY22, its revenue was up by 22.9 per cent in FY22 compared to the previous year at Rs 1,610 crore.

The chief reasons for the decline seen in the company’s profit are raw material inflation, product pricing and labour and fuel costs. Meanwhile, its recognisability, diverse product portfolio, optimally located manufacturing and efficient distribution network are key strengths. With main offerings of bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets and papad, Bikaji Foods faces its toughest competition from Haldiram, Balaji, Pepsi, Bikanerwala and ITC.

The FMCG brand reached an intraday trading high of Rs 335 per share before closing at Rs 317.45. Meanwhile, Global Health, operator of Medanta Hospitals, also made a healthy debut on Dalal Street, with a listing of Rs 398.15 per share, amounting to an 18 per cent listing premium to allottees.