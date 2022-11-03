Bikaji Foods IPO Launched; Check Share Prices, Closing Date And Other Details Here

PROCESSED food major Bikaji Foods launched its initial public offering on November 3. Listed on both BSE and NSE, the IPO will close on November 7 and its price band is set to Rs 285–300 per share, pegging its upper band at Rs 881 crores. The shares will be allotted on November 11 and the issue will be listed on November 16.

The IPO issues 2.93 crore shares publicly, and it will be a pure offer for sale, or OFS, by its promoters and existing shareholders. This means that the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. On November 2, a day before the IPO launch, the FMCG major’s grey market premium was reported to be Rs 75 per share. Ahead of the IPO, Bikaji Foods had mobilised Rs 262.11 crore from 36 anchor investors.

Both its promoters, Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal are looking to sell around 25 lakh shares each, amounting to 2%. Shiv Ratan Agarwal is the grandson of Haldiram founder Gangabishan Agarwal. The chief objective of the IPO is to provide a public market for equity shares in India.

Bikaji Foods is the country’s third-largest ethnic snacks brand, enjoying a 9% market share with a particularly strong presence in the East and North regions of the country besides enjoying a slice of the export pie. And while the company’s revenue was Rs 1,610 crores in FY22, an increase of approximately 22.9% compared to the previous year, its profit of Rs 90 crores in FY21 came down 15.5% to Rs 76 in FY22 because of raw material inflation. Other factors that dented its profit are product pricing, labour and fuel costs.

Key strengths of the brand are its recognisability, diverse product portfolio, optimally located manufacturing and efficient distribution network. Some of the company’s major competitors are Haldiram, Balaji, Pepsi, Bikanerwala and ITC. Its main offerings are bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets and papad.