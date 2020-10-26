New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 has successfully completed its third week and the contestants are now looking even more stronger. The three weeks filled with entertainment, drama, mastii, fights, love and hate will now move on to a new journey with three new freshers- Kavita Kaushik, Naina and Shardul Pandit in the house. However, friendships, comments and fights will also change the dynamics of the house for the existing contestants. In the upcoming episode will we see that the so-called friends and teammates Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Sanu will lock horns during the nomination task.

In Tuesday's episode, BB fans will get to see something quirky and fiery. We have seen a lot of arguments, personal comments, schooling of contestants and much more in the previous seasons. But, the upcoming episode of the Bigg Boss Season 14 will show you an unbelievable side of the contestants. Two popular singers of the house- Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Sanu (son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu) will enter into a nepotism fight.

Nepotism has always been a hot topic in the film industry and now, we will get to see an open fight on this. In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, it can be seen that Bigg Boss will assign a nomination task to the contestants. Indian Idol fame Rahul Vaidya will show his frustration against nepotism. He is seen nominating Jaan Sanu as he is a celebrity kid. Rahul is seen saying, "Mere vote jata hai Jaan Sanu ko, qki mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai."

After listening to this, Jaan says, "I am lucky to born at Kumar Sanu and unfortunately you don't have the same privilege." Other contestants also blamed Rahul for his non-relatable reason for the nomination task. Nishant Singh Malkhani says, "ye nepotism ka koi logic nhi tha yaha par, kuch bhi bolra hai."

Also, the new captain and wild card entry Kavita Kaushik will show her powers in the house. She will ask the contestants to bring back the discipline in the house. Kavita will also lock horns with Pavitra Punia for establishing rules. However, the contestants seem a bit unhappy because of the dominating captain. In today's episode, it will be interesting to watch if the contestants will follow the captain or will not let her perform her duties.

Posted By: Srishti Goel