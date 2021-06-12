44th GST Council Meeting: The decision was made at the 44th meeting of the GST Council that was also attended by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and finance ministers and officials of several states and UTs.

In a big relief to lakhs of salaried class people across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday waived tax on COVID-19 essential items, including facemasks, medicines and PPE kits. The decision was made at the 44th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council that was also attended by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and finance ministers and officials of several states and union territories (UTs).

Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman announced that the GST on Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B has been removed while the rate on Remdesivir anti-coagulants has been reduced to five per cent from 12 per cent. She further said that GST on electric furnaces and temperature checking equipment is lowered to five per cent while on ambulances it is 12 per cent.

The Finance Minister further said that the five per cent GST on vaccines will continue, adding that the Centre will buy the 75 per cent vaccine as announced and "will pay its taxes too". She said, however, that 70 per cent of income from GST will be shared with the states and the UTs.

"GST rates have been decided for 4 categories of products- medicines, oxygen, oxygen-generation equipment, testing kits and other machines and other COVID19 related relief material. Rates to be announced soon," Sitharaman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

