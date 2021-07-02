Airtel will also be revising the benefits of its Rs 999 postpaid plan as well. Currently, it offers 150GB of monthly data to the user along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is going to revise the benefits and prices of the postpaid plans it offers, according to the news portal Telecom Talk.

The two plans that will be revised are the ones that come for Rs 249 and Rs 999. As of now, the former plan is offered to the customers so that they can invite a family member as an 'add-on connection', which will now come with more data benefits. The latter plan will also see a change in benefits, but not price.

The price of the Rs 249 postpaid add-on plan will be increased by Rs 50 and it will cost Rs 299 per month. With the increased price, it will offer 30 GB of data to users, instead of the 10 GB of data that was earlier offered.

Further, Airtel will be revising the benefits of its Rs 999 postpaid plan as well. Currently, it offers 150GB of monthly data to the user along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. Customers also get the advantage of added subscription for Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Airtel Xstream Premium. Being a family plan, it offers 4 family add-on connections to users. After the revision, the data benefits will increase, however, the number of family add-on connections will reduce from 4 to 3. However, how much extra data will be offered in the revised plan is still unclear.

In December 2020, Vodafone Idea Limited, or 'Vi', also revised its family postpaid plans. The prices of earlier plans were increased by Rs 50 and cost Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1348 at present.

Meanwhile, Sunil Bharti, the Chairman of Airtel, on July 1 had said that the company will not hesitate to undertake a tariff hike if other telecom operators join in.

"We are not asking for a massive increase in tariffs, but we have to be mindful of the market," he was quoted as saying to Business Standard.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha