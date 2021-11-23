New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced that after passenger, freight segments, Indian Railways will begin its third segment of trains for tourism, known as the Bharat Gaurav trains. The trains will be theme-based, showcasing India's culture, heritage.

Addressing a press conference, the railways minister said these trains could be run both by the private sector as well as the IRCTC.

"These are not regular trains that will be run on timetables. We have identified 3,033 coaches or 190 trains for these theme-based trains. After passenger and goods segments, we will start the tourism segment to run Bharat Gaurav trains. These trains will showcase India's culture and heritage. We have invited applications for them from today," the railway minister said.

We've allocated over 180 trains for ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains & 3033 coaches identified. We'll start taking applications from today. We've received good response. Stakeholders will modify & run the train & Railways will help in maintenance, parking & other facilities: Railways Min pic.twitter.com/Hpw90xnzu3 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

"We've received good response. Stakeholders will modify & run the train & Railways will help in maintenance, parking and other facilities," he added.

The minister further said that the idea originated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested theme-based trains so that people in the country can understand, appreciate and take forward India's heritage.

He also said the fare of these trains would be practically decided by tour operators but the railways will ensure that there is no abnormality in the prices. The minister said that state governments like Odisha, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have shown interest in these trains.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had announced that it will operate a few special trains around Christmas break and New Year in view of an increased rush around the festive season. Passengers can check the detailed schedule and train timings for the additional trains on the official website of the Indian Railways.

All Covid-19 protocols including wearing masks, sanitisation, social distancing and others, as issued by the state and central government will be strictly followed inside the trains and at railway platforms, the railway minister concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha