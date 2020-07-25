While it has surely added relief and made banking easier, bank account holders are presently facing security threats as many fraudsters have discovered news ways to hack into the digital payment gateways.

While it has surely added relief and made banking easier, it has also exposed bank account holders to several security threats as many fraudsters have discovered new ways to hack into the digital payment gateways.(File Photo)

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: To ensure the safety of bank account holders, the State Bank of India has alerted its customers on the official website about the ‘lock and unlock user available’ service amid several security threats faced by the customers while making online payments. The SBI has launched the service of 'lock and unlock user' on the homepage. Only retail users can lock or unlock their INB access through this.



With the advent of internet banking, users have been facilitated with a lot of services that don’t require the hustle-bustle of any paperwork. While it has surely added relief and made banking easier, it has also exposed bank account holders to several security threats as many fraudsters have discovered new ways to hack into the digital payment gateways.

Below are the steps to lock SBI internet banking services:

1. Customers need to visit the official website of SBI - onlinesbi.com.

2. Search for the option of 'Lock and unlock user' on the website.

3. After reaching there, click on the link and fill in the details like Internet banking user name, account number, and captcha code.

4. From the drop-down menu, select the 'Lock User Access' option.

5. Read the terms and conditions and click on OK for verification.

6. An OTP (one-time-password) will be sent to your registered mobile number and email ID.

7. Enter the correct OTP to lock your Internet banking access.

Customers however can later on unlock the access through 'onlinesbi' website or bank branch. For this, users are required to visit the home branch. There is no charge for unlocking internet banking facility from your home branch.

Posted By: Simran Babbar