New York (USA) | Jagran Business Desk: Better.com Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Garg, who had recently fired 900 employees on Zoom call, is reportedly "taking time off effective immediately".

Vice.com, citing an email from the digital mortgage company's board, has reported that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kevin Ryan will now manage the day-to-day decisions of the company in Garg's absence and will report directly to the board.

The report, citing the email, claimed that an independent third party firm has also been hired by the company to "do a leadership and cultural assessment".

"The recommendations of this assessment will be taken into account to build a long-term sustainable and positive culture at Better," the email read, as reported by Vice.com.

"We have much work to do and we hope that everyone can refocus on our customers and support each other to continue to build a great company and a company we can be proud of," it noted.

Garg had come to the limelight after a video of him firing 900 people via a Zoom call went viral on social media.

"If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," he told the employees while citing market, performance and productivity as reasons behind his decision.

"You will not be allowed to fail twice. You will be encouraged to fail once. But not allowed to fail twice. Not meeting deadlines will not be acceptable".

However, Garg had apologised for his behaviour earlier this week.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Better.com offers mortgage and insurance products to homeowners through its online platform.

The company said in May it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Aurora Acquisition Corp, in a deal that valued it at USD 7.7 billion.

