New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Launching his bid for a possible takeover, Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy the whole of Twitter for about USD 41 billion. The development comes just days after Musk rejected a seat on the Twitter board.

In a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, Musk said that it was his best and final offer. Musk also wrote that the social media company "needs to be transformed".

"Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk said in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk said.

Twitter, however, said that it will evaluate an "unsolicited and non-binding" offer from Musk to acquire the social media company.

Musk's offer price of USD 54.20 per share, which was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday, represents a 38 per cent premium to Twitter's April 1 close, the last trading day before the Tesla CEO's more than 9 per cent stake in the company was made public.

Twitter's shares jumped 12 per cent in premarket trading.

Last week, Musk revealed that he had accepted a board seat at Twitter, contradicting a regulatory filing he had published a day earlier in which he described himself as a passive investor.

Musk and Twitter did not disclose the reason for the u-turn. Musk said in a regulatory filing on Monday he could now increase his 9.1 per cent stake in Twitter or push the company to pursue transactions, even though he has no such plans at this time.

There was no sign that Twitter was worried that a hostile bid from Musk was imminent. In announcing the development, Twitter disclosed no shareholder rights plan, known as a "poison pill," that would force dilution if Musk tried to raise his stake above a certain threshold.

However, Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal warned Twitter employees in a tweet on Sunday of "distractions ahead," a possible reference to Musk's criticism of the company through tweets. He added that he believed Musk's withdrawal was "for the best."

(With Reuters Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta