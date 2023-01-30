Banks To Remain Closed On These Days In February 2023; Check Full List

The first and third Saturdays are still working days for the banks. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

THE RESERVE Bank of India (RBI) in its newly released list of holidays mentioned that the banks across the country will be closed for nine days. This covers the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. However, the first and third Saturdays are still working days for the banks.

Some of these bank holidays will be state-specific and banks will be shut nationwide on major holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided holidays into three categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, Holiday Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here’s the complete list of Bank holidays in February 2023

5 February: Sunday, Hazrat Ali Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh, Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana & Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh.

11 February: Second Saturday

12 February: Sunday

15 February: Bank will remain closed in Imphal due to Lui-Ngai-Ni

18 February: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

20 February: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due to State Day

21 February: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok due to Losar. The Tibetan New Year, Losar, which comes in February, is being celebrated by inviting friends and family to get-togethers. The Gutor Chaam, which portrays the conflict between good and evil and the ritualized destruction of evil, is performed in the Rumtek monastery two days before Losar.

25 February: Fourth Saturday

26 February: Sunday