Banks To Remain Closed For 8 Days In September 2022 | Check Full List Of Holidays Here

All private and government banks will remain closed in the month of September for a set number of days. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will remain closed for a total of 8 days in the month of September 2022. These holidays exclude the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Apart from scheduled Saturday and Sunday holidays, September also has festivals including Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam. Hence bank services can remain affected on those days.

Meanwhile, as per RBI because many festivals are regional, so the holidays may differ from state to state and bank to bank. Customers should also know that on days on which these financial institutions are non-functional, online banking services continue to be available.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays for September 2022:

September 1: Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd day - Panaji

September 6: Karma Puja - Ranchi

September 7: First Onam - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 8: Thiruvonam - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 9: Indrajatra - Gangtok

September 10: Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 26: Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi - Jaipur, Imphal

Here are the list of weekend leaves:

September 4: First Sunday

September 10: Second Saturday

September 11: Second Sunday

September 18: Third Sunday

September 24: Fourth Saturday

September 25: Fourth Sunday

For the uninitiated, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.