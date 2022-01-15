New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All private and public banks will remain closed for seven days across various states in India starting from January 15. A total of 16 holidays have been given to the lenders in the month of January. Out of these nine holidays have already been exhausted.

A list of holidays for the year 2022 has been issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its annual list, and the holidays have been prepared according to that. As per the list, nine state-wise holidays have been given in the year 2022, which has already started.

So if you have any bank-related work, then you should keep these important dates in your mind before visiting the bank branch. Though bank holidays are different for each state, there are some holidays when banks are closed entirely in India such as Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is a full list of bank holidays for the second half of January 2022, as per the list of RBI (January 15 onwards):

January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day - Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, and Hyderabad

January 18: Thai Poosam, Chennai

January 26: Republic Day - Across the country except in Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Agartala

Apart from state-wise holidays, the bank will remain close on some of the weekends. These weekend leaves are applicable to every bank across the country. These are mentioned below:

January 16: Sunday

January 22: Fourth Saturday of the month

January 23: Sunday

January 30: Sunday

According to the RBI, there are three brackets under which banks will get holidays. These are the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. When the banks in various states are closed due to the above holidays or festivals declared by the RBI, customers can avail services such as ATM, online banking, net banking, etc

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen