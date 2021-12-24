New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All private and public sector banks across India will remain closed for six days in December, starting from Friday (December 24), according to the bank holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India. Before visiting the bank, you should keep the dates in mind, during which your particular bank branch may remain closed.

This month only one national holiday is given to banks -- Christmas When all banks will be closed across the country uniformly. Every year Reserve Bank of India prepares a list of bank holidays and then notify the banks. This year's list for December has seven state-wise holidays. Certain branches of the banks in the respective states will remain close on the mentioned days.

For example, banks will be closed on December 24 in Aizawl and Shillong on the occasion of Christmas eve whereas, banks in other parts of the country will remain open on that day.

Here is the full list of holidays for the last week of December 2021:

December 24: Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve) — Aizawl, Shillong

December 25: Christmas — Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

December 27: Christmas Celebration — Aizawl

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah — Shillong

December 31: New Year’s Eve — Aizawl

Bank holidays in December Weekends

December 25: Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas

December 26: Sunday

According to the RBI, there are three brackets under which banks will get holidays. These are the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. On these particular days every bank across the country, including private, public foreign cooperative, and regional banks will remain closed.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen