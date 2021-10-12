New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Are you planning to visit a bank this month in October, 2021? If yes, then you must know all public and private sector banks will remain closed for 21 days, starting from tomorrow, October 12. This is because various festivals are lined up this month including Durga Puja, Navratri, and Dussehra celebrations. Therefore, there will be a long list of bank holidays this month as listed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

These holidays come under three main categories namely- the Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks whether it is a public sector, private sector, foreign bank, cooperative bank or regional bank will remain closed pertaining to these holidays.

Days when the bank will remain closed

October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)

October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)

October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)

October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 17 - Sunday

October 18 – Kati Bihu

October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif

October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad

October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

October 23 – 4th Saturday

October 24 – Sunday

October 26 – Accession Day

October 31 - Sunday

It should be noted bank holidays vary from one state to another. These holidays may not apply to all states. Bank customers are advised to visit the nearest branch to know about the complete list of bank holidays in their city.

Also, if you have any bank-related work pending or you want to withdraw cash ahead of the festive season, you are advised to visit your nearest branch at the earliest since banks will remain closed for a long time this month. However, ATMs will continue to work without any disruption during this time.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha